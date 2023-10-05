Clouds build in this afternoon, while rain begins overnight

Temperatures will be seasonable tomorrow, but below normal this weekend.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today will begin the start of a cooling trend as we head into the weekend. Temperatures today reaching into the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll see more and more clouds building in as we progress through the day. These will be ahead of this cold front that’ll pass Friday morning.

This afternoon will bring more clouds
This afternoon will bring more clouds(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Spotty showers will begin off to our north around 8 PM tonight, but as we head into the overnight hours, particularly after midnight, we’ll see the rain become more widespread. Scattered showers will be possible through Friday afternoon, before the final passage of the front around 5 PM where we’ll see another wave of widespread rain.

Tonight will be a little rainy
Tonight will be a little rainy(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures will be cold over the weekend, sitting in the 50s. Overnight lows will be down in the mid 30s, but some of us, particularly Pocahontas County, could see temps near freezing. Some of us in Pocahontas County could even see our first flakes of the season. Some weather models are showing snow flurries into Sunday morning, which could lead to a dusting of snow on grassy areas.

THIS IS MODEL DATA NOT A FORECAST
THIS IS MODEL DATA NOT A FORECAST(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

After the cold front passes, we’ll see a slight warm up, with drier weather next week, stay tuned!

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio officials said a teen died in a crash involving a UTV.
Officials: Teen dies after being thrown from UTV during crash
Child, 12, hit by vehicle
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
The inmate law enforcement believes is the main culprit behind the death of Douglas Cunningham...
Inmate accused in death of a man at Southern Regional Jail appears in court
Ashley Hopkins home after firefighters extinguished the fire upstairs.
Bluefield, Va. house fire leaves family with nothing

Latest News

WVVA News at 5
Full video forecast (Oct 4th)
FUTURECAST
Clouds will build in, and we’ll get a little breezy on Thursday
WVVA Today
WVVA Weather
That chance of rain will increase as we head into the weekend.
Enjoy another warm day today, clouds and rain will begin moving in this weekend
WVVA News at 5
Full video forecast (10/3/2023)