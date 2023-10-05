Clouds build in this afternoon, while rain begins overnight

Today will begin the start of a cooling trend as we head into the weekend. Temperatures today reaching into the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll see more and more clouds building in as we progress through the day. These will be ahead of this cold front that’ll pass Friday morning.

This afternoon will bring more clouds (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Spotty showers will begin off to our north around 8 PM tonight, but as we head into the overnight hours, particularly after midnight, we’ll see the rain become more widespread. Scattered showers will be possible through Friday afternoon, before the final passage of the front around 5 PM where we’ll see another wave of widespread rain.

Tonight will be a little rainy (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures will be cold over the weekend, sitting in the 50s. Overnight lows will be down in the mid 30s, but some of us, particularly Pocahontas County, could see temps near freezing. Some of us in Pocahontas County could even see our first flakes of the season. Some weather models are showing snow flurries into Sunday morning, which could lead to a dusting of snow on grassy areas.

THIS IS MODEL DATA NOT A FORECAST (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

After the cold front passes, we’ll see a slight warm up, with drier weather next week, stay tuned!

