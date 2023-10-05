Birthdays: 10.5.23

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Birthdays: 10.5.23

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio officials said a teen died in a crash involving a UTV.
Officials: Teen dies after being thrown from UTV during crash
Child, 12, hit by vehicle
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
The inmate law enforcement believes is the main culprit behind the death of Douglas Cunningham...
Inmate accused in death of a man at Southern Regional Jail appears in court
Ashley Hopkins home after firefighters extinguished the fire upstairs.
Bluefield, Va. house fire leaves family with nothing

Latest News

GTT @ Noon: The Creator, The Exorcist: The Believer & Paw Patrol now showing; plus new...
GTT @ Noon: The Creator, The Exorcist: The Believer & Paw Patrol now showing; plus new exhibition at the Paine Gallery
Crews respond overnight after blaze burns through 52 Market in Iaeger, WV
Crews respond overnight after blaze burns through 52 Market in Iaeger, WV
Interview @ Noon: Town of Pocahontas’ Pumpkin Festival & Indian Run returns this weekend
Interview @ Noon: Town of Pocahontas’ Pumpkin Festival & Indian Run returns this weekend
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 10.4.23
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 10.4.23