80-year-old man charged with killing wife inside Virginia home

David Howard has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission...
David Howard has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.(Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia man is charged with murder for the shooting death of his wife on Wednesday.

At 10:30 p.m., the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a domestic-related shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found Patsy Howard, 85, shot multiple times.

She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Deputies arrested Patsy’s husband, David Howard, 80, and charged him with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

David Howard is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

