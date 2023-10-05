3 Philadelphia officers injured in shooting after dispute about video game, police say; Suspect dead

Three Philadelphia police officers responding to a home where people were arguing about a video...
Three Philadelphia police officers responding to a home where people were arguing about a video game were wounded in a shootout Wednesday evening, authorities said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three Philadelphia police officers responding to a home where people were arguing about a video game were wounded in a shootout Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Acting Police Commissioner John Stanford told reporters the suspect was killed. The officers were taken to an area hospital, where they were in stable condition.

Stanford said officers were dispatched to the residence shortly after 7 p.m. A 12-year-old boy said his father had shot his uncle following a dispute about a video game, FOX 29 reported.

The boy and the uncle called police.

Stanford said when police arrived the father opened fire. The man was killed when officers returned fire, he said.

The uncle was hospitalized in critical condition.

Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson said on on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she was “deeply saddened and very angry to learn of the shooting of three Philadelphia Police Officers in Northeast Philadelphia.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
WATCH: Richlands native turn three chairs on The Voice
WATCH: Richlands native turn three chairs on The Voice
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Child, 12, hit by vehicle
Ohio officials said a teen died in a crash involving a UTV.
Officials: Teen dies after being thrown from UTV during crash

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden's dog Commander, a German shepherd, is walked outside the West Wing...
Biden’s dog Commander no longer at White House after biting incidents
Taylor Swift, left, stands for the national anthem before the first quarter of and NFL football...
Too much Taylor? Travis Kelce says NFL TV coverage is ‘overdoing it’ with Swift during games
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
$1.2 billion Powerball drawing nears after 11 weeks without a winner
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Julia Ormond sues Harvey Weinstein saying he assaulted her; accuses CAA, Disney, Miramax of enabling