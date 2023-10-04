Wyoming County woman indicted by Grand Jury

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Michelle Mullins (Addington), 47, of Metheny, pled guilty to grand larceny.

Grand larceny is punishable imprisonment in the penitentiary for not less than one nor more than ten years, or, in the discretion of the court, confinement in jail not more than one year and a fine not more than $2,500.

According to the Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney, Mullins (Addington) stole several items of personal property from a residence in the Matheny area of Wyoming County on or around November 11, 2021.

Gregory Bishop is the Wyoming County Prosecutor. “Property crimes such as this directly affects the quality of life in Wyoming County,” said Bishop, “We will continue to seek felony convictions and prison sentences with the ultimate goal of improving livability in our county.”

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for November 15, 2023.

