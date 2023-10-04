Wyoming County man sentenced for conspiracy

Court Generic
Court Generic(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Franklin Canterbury, 59, of Glen Rogers, has been sentenced for receiving or transferring stolen goods and conspiracy to commit a felony. Canterbury previously pled guilty in August.

According to the Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney, the violation of Receiving or Transferring Stolen Goods is punishable by imprisonment in the penitentiary of not less than one nor more than ten years and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony is punishable by imprisonment in the penitentiary for not less than one nor more than five.

It was ordered by the court that these sentences run concurrently, and Canterbury was also ordered to pay over $6,500 in restitution.

A search warrant conducted by the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department in May where Canterbury was found to be in possession of several stolen tools and pieces of equipment. This investigation also revealed that Canterbury conspired with others during the commission of this crime.

Gregory Bishop is the Wyoming County Prosecutor. “This case is particularly troubling because the theft of tools and equipment impacted the livelihood of the victims,” said Bishop, “craftsmen rely on these tools and pieces of equipment to earn a living and maintain their personal property and equipment.”

