W.Va. reps react to McCarthy ouster

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s representatives in the U.S. House reacted Wednesday, one day after every Democrat and eight, far-right Republicans voted to remove the gavel from now former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Both of West Virginia’s representatives voted to keep McCarthy as speaker.

Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., 2nd District, described the move as unprecedented.

Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., 1st District, called it unfortunate history.

“What’s your message to those folks who say, ‘This is dysfunction. This is all evidence that Washington is broke?” WSAZ NewsChannel 3′s Curtis Johnson asked Miller.

“Washington isn’t broke, as you say,” she replied. “I mean, we’re still the same party. We were just imploded by a few selfish people, and I’m not going to change my opinion.”

McCarthy’s removal stemmed from his move last weekend to rely on Democrats to pass a 45-day funding bill to keep the government open.

“With it seems like, constant threats of a government shutdown, now the speaker has been ousted for the first time in history, there’s a lot of people that’s back in your district that’s shaking their head, saying, ‘What in the world is going on?” Johnson asked Mooney.

“Yeah, which is why we need to pass the 12-month appropriations bills to avoid the threats of a government shutdown for an entire year, and then we pass it the next year,” Mooney replied. “That’s what we’re supposed to do. It’s the fact that we’ve gotten away from that, that’s the problem.”

No speaker means no business in the House.

Mooney has called upon interim leadership to work through the weekend toward naming McCarthy’s replacement, a request that may be difficult given the recent death of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and the Columbus Day holiday. Those items are pushing selection of new speaker to Tuesday at the earliest.

“I think that’s our only choice,” Miller told Johnson. “People will go back home and get grounded, and hopefully not come back with quite the same emotion that we were all feeling last night, because it’s time to get back to work and do what we’re going to do in 45 days, because we had a lot of bills that we were ready to vote upon, and right now we can do nothing.”

“What level of confidence do you have the next speaker won’t actually have the same issues?” Johnson asked Miller.

“That’s why I’m saying there needs to be some rules put in to place that don’t allow it to be quite as disruptive as easily,” she replied.

That change, Miller says, is doing away with the rule that just one Congressman can set in motion a speaker’s removal.

“What is the type of person that you think is needed to lead the caucus?” Johnson asked both representatives.

“You have to be strong,” Miller said. “You have to be able to look on all sides and listen to all sides. You have to keep the goals in mind as we move forward. We need to understand the trillions of dollars of money that we cannot be spending.”

“I’m going to look for a commitment that they get back to controlling the spending and doing our job and making sure that we control the power of the purse,” Mooney said.

Congressmen from our region in Kentucky and Ohio also voted to keep McCarthy in power.

The eight Republicans who sealed his fate came from Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Montana, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

