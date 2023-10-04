Two Raleigh County hospitals join forces to host free community health fair

Coalfields Community Health Fair
Coalfields Community Health Fair(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An event held in Beckley on Wednesday made it possible for folks to check in on their health now rather than having to check in to a hospital in the future.

The Coalfields Community Health Fair was held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and provided free health screenings, vaccines and health education to those in attendance.

With more than 70 booths to choose from, organizers tell WVVA that they hope Thursday’s event was eye-opening for the Raleigh County community.

“They can come out, they can see what all services are available, and many people are walking away having told us they’ve learned about services that weren’t available that would be of help to them,” shared Tammy Hall-Richards, Director of Case Management for Raleigh General Hospital.

The fair was a collaboration between Raleigh General Hospital and Beckley ARH Hospital. Both plan to host more free health fairs together in the future after seeing hundreds benefit from the services.

