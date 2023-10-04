Raleigh County Parks and Rec opens annual Halloween costume vault

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Halloween is just weeks away, and those with Raleigh County Parks and Recreation (RCPR) are making sure no child misses out on dressing up.

Each year in October, the RCPC opens a costume vault across several locations and several days. The vault is full of free costumes for kids of any age and any size.

In 2022, the costume vault was able to help more than 100 Raleigh County kids enjoy their Halloween festivities.

“It’s so exciting to see kids come in and find the costume that they wanted or find one that they didn’t know even existed, and they’re surprised to try something new,” shared Molly William, Executive Director of Raleigh County Parks and Recreation.

Williams tells WVVA that the costume vault accepts donations of gently used or new costumes all year round and says adult-size costumes for older kids are most needed. Donations can be made at any of the vault’s pop-up locations or at any RCPR facility.

Children must be present at the costume vault in order to receive the costume. This year’s locations are as follows:

Dry Hill-Prosperity Park: Tuesday, October 10, and Tuesday, October 17, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Stoco Community Park: Wednesday, October 4, and Friday, October 13, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Lake Stephen’s Pavillon on Thursday, October 5, and Thursday, October 12, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Beckley Office on Thursday, October 26, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

For additional information, visit raleighcountyparks.org.

