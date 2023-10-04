Princeton Economic Development Authority receives mapping project grant

PEDA check presentation
PEDA check presentation(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton Economic Development Authority (PEDA) announced that they have received a USDA Rural Business Development Grant of $33,000.

This grant will be used to develop a comprehensive list of business assets in the city of Princeton and the town of Athens.

The data will determine what types of businesses are within both communities in order to understand the industries that can be marketed for both areas.

The project is a joint effort benefits both communities.

