Princeton church holds Blessing of the Animals service

By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A 132-year-old church in Princeton invited the community and their pets to join them in a Blessing of the Animals service Tuesday evening.

The Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest hosted this event in the front lawn of their church located on Mercer Street.

Paster Paul barker of the Episcopal Church in Bluefield was invited to hold the service for the pets and their owners that showed up in person and bless photographs of companions that were submitted.

The church hopes to make this an annual event and to grow each year to include more rescue organizations.

