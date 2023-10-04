Interview @ Noon: Town of Pocahontas’ Pumpkin Festival & Indian Run returns this weekend

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, VA (WVVA) - The town of Pocahontas is getting into the spirit of the fall season.

The Pumpkin Festival and Indian Run are returning, October 7th.

The fun will begin with breakfast provided by the Methodist Church in Pocahontas starting at 7:30 AM

The event is free and will include food vendors, a farmer’s market, pumpkin painting, cake walk and live music.

Festivities run from 8 AM until 5 PM.

Thomas Taylor will be on stage from 10:30a.m.-12:30 and Mr. Bill’s Sound and Light Show & Karaoke from 1:30-5p.m. the Methodist church opens at 7:30a.m. with their pancake breakfast, too.

For more information call 276.945.9522

Michele Crigger and Dale Hawkins with the festival stopped by on WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden and Jeffrey Hoole to tell us all about it in the inteview above.

Indian Run Details:

Race Date: Saturday, Oct 7, 2023

Race starts : 9AM / Youth Events 10:30AM

Pre-register until September 15, 2023

$20 : 8K Run/5K Run/5K Walk

$10 : Youth Events (Papoose 2- 5 yrs & Brave Run 6-9 yrs)

$5 Each additional sibling

After September 15, 2023 and onsite day of race : 8:00AM - 8:45AM

$25 : 8K Run/5K Run/5K Walk

$15 : Youth Events (Papoose 2- 5 yrs & Brave Run 6-9 yrs)

$5 Each additional sibling

----Strollers are welcome • No dogs please

AWARDS: 1st and 2nd place / Male and Female - USATK Standard 5 year - 8K Run/5K Run/5K Walk

Best Overall Male and Female - 8K Run & 5K Run

1st and 2nd place / Male and Female - Youth Events

To Register Electronically:

Pay by Check – Click on jotform link to register and send check by mail https://form.jotform.com/232175950393157

Be sure to include name of participate(s) with payment

To Register By mail:

Please email us at HPIIndianRun@gmail.com and we will send you a registration form.

NOTE: All pre-registered participants will receive an official race shirt! The rest are 1st come 1st serve!

Contact info: 276-945-2101 • HPIIndianRun@gmail.com

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
WATCH: Richlands native turn three chairs on The Voice
WATCH: Richlands native turn three chairs on The Voice
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Lantz and Whitefeather were arrested on felony charges of gross child neglect creating a...
Children found locked inside closed-off area of barn; 2 arrested
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school

Latest News

Birthdays & Anniversaries: 10.4.23
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 10.4.23
New telehealth services come to McDowell County through WVU's School of Nursing
New telehealth services in McDowell County
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 10.3.23
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 10.3.23
Birthdays: 10.2.23
Birthdays: 10.2.23