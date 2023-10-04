Interview @ Noon: Town of Pocahontas’ Pumpkin Festival & Indian Run returns this weekend

POCAHONTAS, VA (WVVA) - The town of Pocahontas is getting into the spirit of the fall season.

The Pumpkin Festival and Indian Run are returning, October 7th.

The fun will begin with breakfast provided by the Methodist Church in Pocahontas starting at 7:30 AM

The event is free and will include food vendors, a farmer’s market, pumpkin painting, cake walk and live music.

Festivities run from 8 AM until 5 PM.

Thomas Taylor will be on stage from 10:30a.m.-12:30 and Mr. Bill’s Sound and Light Show & Karaoke from 1:30-5p.m. the Methodist church opens at 7:30a.m. with their pancake breakfast, too.

For more information call 276.945.9522

Michele Crigger and Dale Hawkins with the festival stopped by on WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden and Jeffrey Hoole to tell us all about it in the inteview above.

Indian Run Details:

Race Date: Saturday, Oct 7, 2023

Race starts : 9AM / Youth Events 10:30AM

Pre-register until September 15, 2023

$20 : 8K Run/5K Run/5K Walk

$10 : Youth Events (Papoose 2- 5 yrs & Brave Run 6-9 yrs)

$5 Each additional sibling

After September 15, 2023 and onsite day of race : 8:00AM - 8:45AM

$25 : 8K Run/5K Run/5K Walk

$15 : Youth Events (Papoose 2- 5 yrs & Brave Run 6-9 yrs)

$5 Each additional sibling

----Strollers are welcome • No dogs please

AWARDS: 1st and 2nd place / Male and Female - USATK Standard 5 year - 8K Run/5K Run/5K Walk

Best Overall Male and Female - 8K Run & 5K Run

1st and 2nd place / Male and Female - Youth Events

To Register Electronically:

Pay by Check – Click on jotform link to register and send check by mail https://form.jotform.com/232175950393157

Be sure to include name of participate(s) with payment

To Register By mail:

Please email us at HPIIndianRun@gmail.com and we will send you a registration form.

NOTE: All pre-registered participants will receive an official race shirt! The rest are 1st come 1st serve!

Contact info: 276-945-2101 • HPIIndianRun@gmail.com

