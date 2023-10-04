Internet services down throughout Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - It is being reported by agencies in Tazewell County that internet services are down across the county.

Tazewell County Public library posted that they are without internet and phones at the moment. Tazewell High School said that they along with the other county schools are experiencing the same issue, and they will inform people when the problems have been resolved.

Keep following WVVA for more information.

