Inmate accused in death of another man at Southern Regional Jail appears in court


By Annie Moore
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The inmate law enforcement believes is the main culprit behind the death of Douglas Cunningham at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) appeared in court on Wednesday.

Lucas Wagnar was indicted as part of the September grand jury for his role in the death of Cunningham, another inmate at the facility.

Wagnar’s arraignment comes following a guilty plea by another inmate who police believe was involved in the death, Isiaih McBride. The inmate recently pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree murder in exchange for his cooperation in the prosecution of Wagnar. While the Stipulation of Facts show McBride assaulted Cunninham, it was Wagnar who jumped from the top bunk onto Cunninham’s chest and repeatedly kicked the elderly inmate. Toward that end, a Pre-trial hearing was set for Wagnar on November 27, with a jury trial in the case scheduled for December 12, 2023.

“It’s the preference of the state. Our case is ready. It’s also the defendant’s. So I see no reason to wait,” said Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield on the decision to move forward with the trial.

Wagnar was charged with a lesser-known section of the code titled Offense by an Inmate resulting in Death. Hatfield said the charge actually carries a stiffer sentence than murder because there is no option for Mercy at sentencing.

