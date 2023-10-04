Henrietta Lacks statue dedicated in Roanoke City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 70 years after cancer claimed the life of Henrietta Lacks, the city where she was born honored her monumental contribution to medical research.

Wednesday morning, Roanoke unveiled a statue in the plaza that now bears her name.

The ceremony drew a major crowd for a moment years in the making.

Members of the Lacks family joined local leaders, the artists who worked on the project, representatives of the Harrison Museum of African American Culture and organizers of the Roanoke Hidden Histories fund drive that raised almost $200,000 for the statue.

Born in Roanoke in 1920, Lacks was just 30 years old and living in Baltimore when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Cells that were taken without her knowledge established an immortal cell line that has fueled major advances in medicine ever since.

Attorney Ben Crump represents the Lacks Family.

“Even though she is not here physically,” he told the ceremony audience, “because her miraculous immortal cells are continuing to be part of the world, Henrietta lives, Henrietta lives, Henrietta lives!

Artist Bryce Cobbs created a concept drawing and Sculptor Lawrence Bechtel completed the statue.

Both said they were proud to be part of the project.

“I just feel like it’s something that a lot of people in the city, in the world need to know the story if they don’t already,” Cobbs said in an interview.

“So you feel almost that a weight has been lifted in a certain kind of way,” Bechtel told WDBJ7.

Several members of Henrietta Lacks’ family travelled from Baltimore for the ceremony. They told us they like the sculpture and are grateful she is finally being recognized in her hometown.

“It’s a great moment to showcase Henrietta’s phenomenal personality as a woman and as a medical icon, said Jeri Lacks-Whye, Henrietta Lacks’ granddaughter.

“Something that’s well overdue for the recognition of Henrietta Lacks and all that she’s done for the world,” said Shirley Lacks, Henrietta Lacks’ daughter-in-law.

“I think the statue is wonderful,” said David Lacks, Henrietta Lacks’ grandson. “She’s standing proud and tall, like the amazing woman she is.”

