Former Raleigh County firefighter accused of hundreds of sex crimes is arraigned in court


A former Raleigh County firefighter is facing a nearly 400 count grand jury indictment involving sex crimes against a minor.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -A former Raleigh County firefighter is facing a nearly 400 count grand jury indictment involving sex crimes against a minor.

William Pettry, 35, was arraigned Wednesday in court, where he pleaded not guilty to numerous charges involving sexual assault, sexual abuse, soliciting a minor via computer, use of minor to produce child porn, among many other charges.

According to the criminal complaint, the charges related to evidence that was collected by West Virginia State Police in July of 2023. It said the bulk of the charges relate to pictures and videos sent on Pettry’s phone.

Incidentally, Pettry was the former Coal River Volunteer firefighter who responded to a fatal crash involving his family. He lost both his wife and three-year-old daughter in the accident that happened in Raleigh County in March of 2023. W.Va. man charged with murder after a mother and 3-year-old daughter killed in crash (wvva.com)

During his arraignment in Raleigh County on Wednesday morning, his case was bound over to the January 2024 term.

He is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.

