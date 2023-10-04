Fall fire season active in W.Va., starts soon in Va.

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Fall fire season is now in effect in West Virginia. It will last through the first week of winter in the mountain state It won’t come to an end until Dec. 31. During that time, outdoor burning is prohibited between 7 am and 5 pm.

The dry and windy conditions during autumn are a dangerous combination that can fuel fires in the forests and brush, making it much easier for fire to spread. People on the front line in the fight against fires say the restrictions are absolutely necessary and it’s why they’ve been adopted on all levels of government.

“It’s both a state, a federal and municipal law that you can only burn yard debris. It can only be natural vegetation and debris from your yard. You’re not allowed to burn any type of trash. You’re not allowed to use any type of accelerants,” said Captain Robbie Stevenson with the Bluefield, W.Va. Fire Department.

Stevenson says a ten foot safety ring is an important requirement for the hours when burning is permitted in any season.

“It has to totally encompass the fire. The fires have to be attended to at all times until their fully extinguished,” said Stevenson.

Virginia’s fall fire season will start Oct. 15. Firefighters in the commonwealth say outdoor burns need to take place at least 200 feet away from tree lines. The safety perimeter is a requirement as well.

While Virginia doesn’t have a time frame designated for burning, firefighters say evening is the best time to burn and people need to be ready to contain their fires

“It’s crucial that everybody makes sure that they have their garden hoses and rakes readily available. In case it does get out of control don’t try to control it yourself. Dial 911 and get us on the way and let us make sure everything is out,” said Jarried McFarland with Bluefield, Va. Volunteer Fire Department.

McFarland says people burning in Virginia should also only be burning natural debris and the use of accelerants is prohibited.

Some cities may not allow burning within city limits at all. If you’re not sure whether you’re allowed to burn or not, you should check in with your local fire department.

