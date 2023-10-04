Enjoy another warm day today, clouds and rain will begin moving in this weekend

Temperatures eventually falling into the 50s by the weekend.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today will be another dry and sunny day! Temperatures will be reaching into the upper 70s, and possibly even the low 80s once again. We’ll see abundant sunshine to start out this morning, but some clouds will begin working their way into our area by the afternoon.

Today is going to be another beautiful day.
Today is going to be another beautiful day.

As we head into the evening, clouds will stick around. This’ll keep the fog at bay as we head into Thursday morning. Most of the day on Thursday will be dry, though we’ll start out with heavier cloud cover which will persist into the evening. A slight chance of rain after dinner time on Thursday as a frontal system approaches. This cold front will not only be bringing us some widespread rain into Friday, but also temperatures well below average.

Cold front this weekend will be bringing us back to fall
Cold front this weekend will be bringing us back to fall

We’ll be sitting in the 50s for the high temps on Saturday, and low temperatures will be reaching down into the 30, so make sure to bust out that cold weather clothing, because we’re going to be seeing cool temperatures going forward.

That chance of rain will increase as we head into the weekend.
That chance of rain will increase as we head into the weekend.

