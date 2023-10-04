Clouds will build in, and we’ll get a little breezy on Thursday

TONIGHT (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll get another quiet and mild night tonight, with low temps in the 50s and increasing clouds.

TOMORROW (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring more cloud cover, and slightly cooler high temps, in the upper 60s-mid 70s. Most of Thursday is looking dry, but we breezy conditions look to be possible by Thursday afternoon/evening. A few isolated showers could pop up after sundown Thursday night. We’ll otherwise be cloudy and mild with lows in the 50s.

FUTURECAST RAIN (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Friday, highs will stay in the 60s for most, and we’ll see periods of light rain on and off throughout the day and into Friday night as well. As the front starts to slide out of the area, temps will drop into the 40s as cooler air surges in Friday night-early Saturday.

A COLD WEEKEND AHEAD (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll gradually dry out into the weekend but we look CHILLY! Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the 40s and 50s, while lows both nights will hit the 40s.

Some patchy frost and even a few snow flurries in some spots cannot be ruled out before the weekend is over...

