Child, 12, hit by vehicle

(WCAX)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A child was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday morning in Milton while attempting to cross the street to get to his bus stop, police report.

According to the Milton Police Department, the incident involving a Cabell County Schools student happened as the 12-year-old attempted to cross Brenda Street to get to his bus stop on US Route 60.

Officials say the student was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident happened around 7:05 a.m.

Further information about the investigation has not been released.

