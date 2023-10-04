Bluefield, Va. house fire leaves family with nothing

Ashley Hopkins home after firefighters extinguished the fire upstairs.
Ashley Hopkins home after firefighters extinguished the fire upstairs.(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Oct. 4, 2023
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - A family in Bluefield, Virginia has been left with nothing after a fire tore through the upstairs of their home on Wednesday morning.

Ashley Hopkins says she, her five kids and her mother were able to make it out of her home on Edgewood Road after a fire started underneath a bed upstairs at around 6:30 am. She says firefighters with the Bluefield, Virginia Volunteer Fire Department said the fire was caused by an electrical issue.

She says her family and the community has been helping her get new belongings like clothing. She says she is displaced for now but is hoping to find somewhere else to live soon.

“We all woke up at the same time and started smelling smoke coming from upstairs. It ended up being under my son’s bed and there was two of them in the room,” said Hopkins.

With tears in her eyes, Hopkins said “It would’ve been a fourteen year old and a four year old. Thank god they made it out but their little chameleon didn’t.”

Hopkins says her sister is going to help her set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses. Once we learn more details about the GoFundMe we will be sure to share the details.

