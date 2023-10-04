Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships donates thousands to help struggling students

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Wednesday, the Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships met with school leaders at WVU Tech in Beckley to hand out a sizeable donation. Each facility in the county was awarded $1,500.

This effort is through a partnership with multiple West Virginia Schools and works to provide those schools with money to fill virtual panties to fit students’ needs.

Additionally, on Wednesday, the Ball family handed out $50,000 in scholarships to help two Raleigh County students attend WVU Tech upon their graduation, and $10,000 was given to the local United Way.

Shawn Ball, President of Ball Toyota, says he has been donating to West Virginia schools for the last 15 years and explains that every dollar is to help the state’s youth.

“One thing that we’ve really learned over these last several years- we can sit and try to get kids to learn all we want...if they don’t have clothes, food, shelter, safety and don’t get a good night’s sleep, they’re not gonna learn. You know, it’s that simple.”

In the past two days, the Ball family has donated half a million dollars to assist students in need across the Mountain State. These funds will help to purchase personal hygiene items and feminine products, school supplies, jackets, food and more.

