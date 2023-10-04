Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships donates thousands to help struggling students

Ball Toyota gives out donations at WVU Tech in Beckley
Ball Toyota gives out donations at WVU Tech in Beckley(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Wednesday, the Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships met with school leaders at WVU Tech in Beckley to hand out a sizeable donation. Each facility in the county was awarded $1,500.

This effort is through a partnership with multiple West Virginia Schools and works to provide those schools with money to fill virtual panties to fit students’ needs.

Additionally, on Wednesday, the Ball family handed out $50,000 in scholarships to help two Raleigh County students attend WVU Tech upon their graduation, and $10,000 was given to the local United Way.

Shawn Ball, President of Ball Toyota, says he has been donating to West Virginia schools for the last 15 years and explains that every dollar is to help the state’s youth.

“One thing that we’ve really learned over these last several years- we can sit and try to get kids to learn all we want...if they don’t have clothes, food, shelter, safety and don’t get a good night’s sleep, they’re not gonna learn. You know, it’s that simple.”

In the past two days, the Ball family has donated half a million dollars to assist students in need across the Mountain State. These funds will help to purchase personal hygiene items and feminine products, school supplies, jackets, food and more.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
WATCH: Richlands native turn three chairs on The Voice
WATCH: Richlands native turn three chairs on The Voice
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Lantz and Whitefeather were arrested on felony charges of gross child neglect creating a...
Children found locked inside closed-off area of barn; 2 arrested
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school

Latest News

Fire danger sign in Bluefield, West Virginia
Fall fire season active in W.Va., starts soon in Va.
Halloween costume vault
Raleigh County Parks and Rec opens annual Halloween costume vault
Coalfields Community Health Fair
Two Raleigh County hospitals join forces to host free community health fair
Ashley Hopkins home after firefighters extinguished the fire upstairs.
Bluefield, Va. house fire leaves family with nothing
As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the AWAY Center (formerly the Women’s Resource...
AWAY center honors heroes in the fight against domestic violence