AWAY center honors heroes in the fight against domestic violence


As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the AWAY Center (formerly the Women’s Resource...
As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the AWAY Center (formerly the Women’s Resource Center), honored those who are making significant strides in the fight at a vigil in Beckley.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the AWAY Center (formerly the Women’s Resource Center), honored those who are making significant strides in the fight.

At a vigil in Beckley on Wednesday, Beckley attorney Robert Dunlap, Trooper J.L. Woods, and former Raleigh County prosecutor Brian Parsons were honored for their efforts to curb domestic violence over the last year.

Trooper Wood, who hails from Raleigh County, said he was honored to be chosen for the award. “It’s what I believe most officers sigh up for, the ability to protect those who don’t have a voice or to be there in that moment to save the day.”

Robert Dunlap had experiences in his family that he said helped make him a better lawyer and advocate for victims. “Gone are the days thankfully where we don’t believe the victims and they’re vilified. What I love about this organization is we support men and women and children who have been through this and lift them up and protect them from future abuses.”

At the Raleigh Playhouse, advocates also took time out to remember lives lost in the fight. In Raleigh County alone, two people have died in the last year as a result of domestic violence. AWAY Center advocates put out chairs and purple flowers to represent all the lives lost across the area in recent years.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
WATCH: Richlands native turn three chairs on The Voice
WATCH: Richlands native turn three chairs on The Voice
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Lantz and Whitefeather were arrested on felony charges of gross child neglect creating a...
Children found locked inside closed-off area of barn; 2 arrested
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school

Latest News

Ashley Hopkins home after firefighters extinguished the fire upstairs.
Bluefield, Va. house fire leaves family with nothing
Court generic
Wyoming County woman indicted by Grand Jury
Court Generic
Wyoming County man sentenced for conspiracy
Interview @ Noon: Town of Pocahontas’ Pumpkin Festival & Indian Run returns this weekend
Interview @ Noon: Town of Pocahontas’ Pumpkin Festival & Indian Run returns this weekend