The weather will remain on repeat into Wednesday

High temps will be above average into midweek
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HOURLY FORECAST
High pressure will remain in control tonight, keeping us mainly clear and dry. Low temps will fall into the 50s for most overnight.

OUT THE DOOR FORECAST
Highs again tomorrow will find their way back into the 70s and 80s, and once again, we should see plenty of sun as well! Wednesday night will be mainly clear and cool, and lows will hit the 50s.

THURSDAY OUTLOOK
Thursday will bring more cloud cover, but we should stay dry. The wind will start to pick up a bit though, and highs might be slightly cooler, in the low-mid 70s. We’ll continue to see more clouds build in Thursday night and lows will drop into the 50s.

COLD FRONT
A frontal system will bring a bit of rain to the area at the end of the work week, and a dramatic temp drop will follow into the weekend...

FORECASTED HIGH TEMPS
STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

