SWVCC Day of service

By Mark Hughes
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR BLUFF VA. (WVVA) -The students, faculty, and staff of Southwest Virginia Community College stepped up today to help people in our area.

Those volunteers participated today in the SWVCC day of service. Almost two hundred volunteers packaging bulk food materials. They sorted, weighed, packaged, and boxed these meals.

They anticipate they will package over thirty-seven thousand meals to be delivered to local food pantries. That number is an increase of seventy-five hundred meals over last year.

Participants feel this is important to do for local people with food insecurities as well as learn life lessons.

“I have always been one for community service, I love helping my community. I love this community we live in and anytime I can give back I love to do it.”

“Food insecurities and hunger is a real issue and being able to come into a room and as you said having something tangible and for folks to be able to walk away and show they helped feed someone.”

Meals will also be delivered to the college’s “food for thought” food pantry.

