Recovery Point Bluefield shows new location in grand re-opening

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -West Virginia is no stranger to addiction. According to the CDC, the state has the highest overdose death rate in the country. However, Recovery Point West Virginia is hoping to change that. Their focus is long-term drug and alcohol rehabilitation. They offer help to those struggling with addiction as well as a place to stay for up to ten months free of charge.

“...It’s vitally important for the area. Not just the area, but it’s important for the state... We have substance abuse issues that are permeating every aspect of life here in this state. We consider ourselves a valuable partner in providing the service that helps people,” says Reggie Jones, executive director of Recovery Point West Virginia.

“All of our staff are alumni of the program, so we are alcoholics and addicts helping other alcoholics and addicts escape that disease,” says Joshua Farmer, program director of Recovery Point Bluefield.

Recovery Point has locations all over West Virginia, including this one in Bluefield. However, to better meet state regulations, they are moving their Bluefield facility to a new location on 900 Highland Avenue. Their grand re-opening with forty other organizations joined in the celebration, in anticipation of their residents move into this spot.

“It’s amazing. I mean, it’s taken a lot of time and effort to get it to where we needed it to be, but it offers a lot more advantages for our guys, there’s more space, we have a full gymnasium, we have lounge areas, and a full kitchen, and we’ll be able to do things the way we want to in our own facility,” says Farmer.

And there’s still some details to take care of before they occupy this space. Farmer says in addition, there were some initial concerns from the community about a recovery facility moving into their area, but those fears have been calmed through dialogue about the positives.

That will come into the neighborhood through the good works program participants bring into the community.

“We want to be of service to our community. We want to be a partner. We want to help however we can. Because the community is doing a lot just by letting us be here and give these guys a chance to find sobriety and find a new life,” says Farmer.

And soon new life will be breathed into this old building that used to house the Salvation Army.

If you would like to help out Recovery Point Bluefield, Farmer says you can make monetary donations, or donations of pillow, winter clothing, or other items. You can also volunteer. If you feel like you or someone you know needs the services of Recovery Point West Virginia, you can go to their website.

