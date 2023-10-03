Raleigh County commissioners select new site to build water plant

GLEN DANIEL, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new site was recently selected to provide water to thousands of residents in Raleigh County. Commissioners said they hope to secure a deed in the next two weeks for land that will serve a new water plant in Glen Daniel.

The deed would cover more than 300 acres off of Mattesville Road.

“We need to get the surveying done,” explained Commissioner Greg Duckworth. “That’s the next big step. Next will be the design phase and search for funding. We’re confident we’re going to get this plant off the ground that will service customers all the way from Bolt to Whitesville.”

Commission Pres. Dave Tolliver said leaders decided to reverse course on their original location, Maple Meadows Mine, after it was discovered that millions of gallons of water were coming from the old Beckley Mine site on Mattesville Road.

Leaders began their search for a new site after last Winter’s deep freeze that left numerous leaks in Beckley Water Company’ system, which provides water all the way down Route 3. When the tanks began to replenish, customers at the far end of Route 3 had to wait weeks for their water to return.

“If we have another water outage like we did last winter, hopefully this water plant will take care of everything. You’re talking 5,000 people,” said Tolliver.

While no timetable has been set yet for the project, county leaders said they have every intention of forging ahead with the project. It is located roughly half a mile down Mattesville Road off of Route 3.

