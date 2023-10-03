Dry spell leaves Cornbread Ridge residents with limited water access

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Residents of the Cornbread Ridge area of Mercer County say they’re in a fight with mother nature when it comes to water access.

Connie and Larry Whitt say they’ve been without typical water access since they bought their house 26 years ago. In order to get water into their home they rely on a well and rain water to fill their cistern. But due to a lack of rain lately both have been running dry .

“The well don’t produce but maybe 35, 40 gallons of water a day. We have to depend on the cistern then flip the switch back from the cistern tank to the well. When both of are dry then you have to haul water,” said Larry Whitt.

The couple says this is not the first year for this dry season in their water collection efforts. Both their well and cistern run dry in early fall each year. At 75 years old, Larry says he’s not sure how long he can keep hauling water. The two say they’ve been trying to get water access for years.

“I’ve wrote letters to congress, senators,” said Connie Whitt.

“They just, everybody passes the buck. Call this number, call this number, call that number, call this man, call that man. Everybody just passes the buck,” said Larry Whitt.

It’s not just these two who are at their wits end when it comes to the dry spells on Cornbread Ridge.

“It’s really a shame. It’s 2023 and we’re hauling water. What is wrong with that picture,” said Ann Howard.

Cornbread Ridge is just one of many areas in Mercer County that doesn’t have typical water access. Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett says the commission is meeting with lawmakers and West Virginia American Water officials this week to discuss water expansion for areas like Cornbread Ridge.

“What we want to do is try and get the maximum amount of customers based on the amount of infrastructure that needs to go in to serve those customers. If the customer base is not there, if the economics isn’t there then there’s a lot of factors that can really either slow or stall or kill the process,” said Puckett.

Puckett says getting water access to the area would not only benefit area residents but could also open the door for future business developments. However he says getting water in the area would take years even with an agreement with West Virginia American Water.

