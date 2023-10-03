Birthdays & Anniversaries: 10.3.23

By Joshua Bolden
Updated: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Birthdays & Anniversaries: 10.3.23

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
WATCH: Richlands native turn three chairs on The Voice
WATCH: Richlands native turn three chairs on The Voice
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Lantz and Whitefeather were arrested on felony charges of gross child neglect creating a...
Children found locked inside closed-off area of barn; 2 arrested
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school

Latest News

Birthdays & Anniversaries: 10.4.23
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 10.4.23
New telehealth services come to McDowell County through WVU's School of Nursing
New telehealth services in McDowell County
Birthdays: 10.2.23
Birthdays: 10.2.23
Taylor Hankins' Grandma's Birthday
Birthdays: 9.29.23 - 10.1.23