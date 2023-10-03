Beckley bowling alley takes on King Tut employees, menu items following drive-in’s closure

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - There’s some good news in store for fans of the now-closed King Tut restaurant.

The drive-in closed permanently in August after almost 80 years in business when owners, David and Michelle McKay, announced that they would be selling the land to a neighboring business owner.

The news shocked and saddened the local community, but now there’s reason to celebrate.

Leisure Lanes Bowling Alley on Johnstown Road has combined its own menu with King Tut’s. The business is now offering customers the meatloaf dinner, chicken liver dinner and a selection of the drive-in’s famous pies (coconut cream, cherry and chocolate).

In addition to merging menus, Leisure Lanes has also hired three former King Tut employees. Two are working as cookies and one is serving customers out front.

“Everybody that went to King Tut, they come in and see it and they get so excited,” shared Leisure Lanes employee Summer Jasmine. “So it’s been really fun to watch and see everyone kind of interact and just the different atmosphere cause, you know, King Tut was like a drive-in kind of deal. Now, they can kind of sit down and eat in here...It’s pretty cool to bring two different menus together and try to just like kind of go for the community out there.”

Jasmine says Leisure Lanes hopes to continue to expand its menu with King Tut items and adds that they will be offering daily specials.

