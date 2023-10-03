Another day of beautiful weather, but be wary, fall will return this weekend

We’ll start out pretty much the same as the last few days, with some patchy fog on the roadways due to lighter cloud cover overnight. However, a little less than we saw earlier. Temperatures will be reaching up into the mid to upper 70s, with an even greater chance for temps in the 80s as we head throughout the afternoon today. Minimal cloud cover is expected once again, giving us some beautiful sunny skies, perfect for some outdoor activities.

This afternoon we're going to be sunny once again.

As we head into the overnight hours, we’re going to see abundant clearing once again, meaning the possibility for some fog overnight. As we head into the middle of the week, temperatures will be coming down as a strong cold front moves in. Right now, high pressure remains in control, bringing in the warm air. Late week we’ll see a dip in our upper air pattern that’ll bring us much cooler temperatures. We’re talking highs in the 50s and 60s, so enjoy the upper 70s while we have them!

Cold front approaching this weekend will bring us cooler weather and a little bit of rain as well.

