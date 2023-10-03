Another day of beautiful weather, but be wary, fall will return this weekend

Abundant sunshine this afternoon.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ll start out pretty much the same as the last few days, with some patchy fog on the roadways due to lighter cloud cover overnight. However, a little less than we saw earlier. Temperatures will be reaching up into the mid to upper 70s, with an even greater chance for temps in the 80s as we head throughout the afternoon today. Minimal cloud cover is expected once again, giving us some beautiful sunny skies, perfect for some outdoor activities.

This afternoon we're going to be sunny once again.
This afternoon we're going to be sunny once again.(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into the overnight hours, we’re going to see abundant clearing once again, meaning the possibility for some fog overnight. As we head into the middle of the week, temperatures will be coming down as a strong cold front moves in. Right now, high pressure remains in control, bringing in the warm air. Late week we’ll see a dip in our upper air pattern that’ll bring us much cooler temperatures. We’re talking highs in the 50s and 60s, so enjoy the upper 70s while we have them!

Cold front approaching this weekend will bring us cooler weather and a little bit of rain as...
Cold front approaching this weekend will bring us cooler weather and a little bit of rain as well.(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school
All passengers were evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated
WVSP whistleblower indicted by grand jury
WVSP whistleblower indicted by grand jury
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blanchard.
Gypsy Blancharde granted early release date, state announces

Latest News

WVVA News at 5
Full video forecast (10/2/2023)
DAY PLANNER
More sun and warmer-than-average temps on tap for Tuesday
WVVA Today
WVVA Weather
Sunny skies will be abundant once again this afternoon.
Unseasonably warm for the start of the work week