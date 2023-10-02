WVU students react to football win streak

WVU Win streak
WVU Win streak(wdtv)
By John Blashke
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University is a on a hot streak. 5 News spoke with students today about carrying the momentum for the rest of the season.

WVU football is heating up now that they’re on a 4 game wining streak.

The celebration might have gotten a little carried away after the teams upset win against Texas Christian University Saturday when a mattress was burned on the corner of University Ave. and Third Street.

Students say excitement has been on the rise ever since the Backyard Brawl.

“Beating Pitt was a great start to the roll and then building on and, on and, on as you can see people are pretty happy, so nothing to complain about here,” said WVU Junior Jessica Long.

“I went to all of the games so far, my favorite game though -- that Pitt game was probably the best game in the last 5 years,” said WVU Sophomore Cole Brown.

The football team is getting a well deserved bye-week to rest up.

Now the big question is will WVU carry this momentum through the rest of the season?

Many Mountaineers believe so.

“Only up right? The championship I mean there’s no other answer,” said WVU Sophomore Ben Jones.

“We just keep getting better and I love it: trusting the climb, trusting our head coach, and trusting our quarterbacks,” said WVU Junior Dawson Koren.

The football team returns to action October 12th, away against the Houston Cougars and then homecoming against Oklahoma State University is October 21st.

Overall WVU students are proud to be Mountaineers now more than ever.

“I haven’t seen Morgantown like that High Street like that in a long time, I’m happy to see it all back,” said Long.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school
WVSP whistleblower indicted by grand jury
WVSP whistleblower indicted by grand jury
All passengers were evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blanchard.
Gypsy Blancharde granted early release date, state announces

Latest News

A new site is selected to provide water to thousands of residents in Raleigh County.
Raleigh County commissioners select new site to build water plant
Lauren Cook and kids, reported missing from Franklin County
Franklin County mom, three children removed from Missing Persons database
WATCH: Richlands native turn three chairs on The Voice
WATCH: Richlands native turn three chairs on The Voice
WATCH: Richlands native turn three chairs on The Voice
WATCH: Richlands native turn three chairs on The Voice
WVDOH awards contact for permanent repair of Hinton sinkhole
WVDOH awards contact for permanent repair of Hinton sinkhole