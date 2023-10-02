WVSP whistleblower indicted by grand jury

WVSP whistleblower indicted by grand jury
WVSP whistleblower indicted by grand jury(WSAZ archives)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The whistleblower whose anonymous letter revealed serious allegations of wrongdoing within West Virginia State Police is named in a three-count indictment in Ritchie County.

According to information from Ritchie County Circuit Court released Monday, Joseph M. Comer, who’s in his early 40s, was indicted by a grand jury on the following charges:

- Strangulation -- The alleged incident happened Dec. 5, 2022 in Ritchie County.

- Domestic battery -- Allegedly happened Dec. 12, 2022

- Violation of a protective order in June 2023

Early last month, Comer turned himself in to authorities on a bond revocation related to phone records. West Virginia State Police also announced an intent to terminate Comer, who was a corporal within the agency.

