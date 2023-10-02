WVDOH awards contact for permanent repair of Hinton sinkhole

Hinton sinkhole
Hinton sinkhole(WVDOH)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) awarded a project completing permanent repairs to the sinkhole in Hinton along WV 20. It was one of 26 construction projects awarded on Thursday, September 28.

Funded by by bonds sold through Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program, Orders Construction Company Inc. was awarded a contract for $4,249,398 to install a new, permanent drainage system under WV 20 n Hinton to carry Brier Branch under the road.

The large sinkhole opened in June pf 2022 near the Hinton Police Department after an old underground drainage structure collapsed. A temporary fix was made by the WVDOH by putting in a drainage structure and filling the whole, but heavy rain washed the temporary repair out in November 2022.

WVDOH crews then put in a temporary bridge to span the hole until more repairs could be made. In January 2023, crews filled the hole with enough rock and dirt to fill an Olympic size swimming pool until permanent repairs can be made.   Once the permanent repair is complete, the temporary bridge will be removed.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Huggins and Jerry Lucas make a visit to the Artie Museum
Bob Huggins and Jerry Lucas make a visit to the Artie Museum
Brushcreek Falls Resort showcases improvements in open house
Brushcreek Falls Resort showcases improvements in open house
The hunters quickly determined it was a doe, which the Missouri Department of Conservation...
Bow hunter harvests rare 18-point doe, officials confirm
Princeton’s AutumnFest brings commerce to Mercer Street
Princeton’s AutumnFest brings commerce to Mercer Street
A Raleigh County man charged for his role in the death of another inmate at Southern Regional...
Man sentenced in Beckley for his role in death of another inmate at SRJ

Latest News

A Beckley woman accused of murder could be headed to trial not once but twice next month.
Beckley woman accused of murder headed to trial twice in November
Preparations are underway for the 32nd annual Chili Night festival in Uptown Beckley.
Preparations underway for 32nd annual Chili Night in Beckley
Man will be prosecuted in federal court on drug charges after county dismisses attempted murder...
Man will be prosecuted in federal court on drug charges after county dismisses attempted murder charges
An investigation is underway regarding possible abuse of a special needs student at a Fayette...
Authorities investigate possible abuse of special needs student at New River Intermediate School
Greenbrier County man sentenced for child pornography crimes
Greenbrier County man sentenced for child pornography crimes