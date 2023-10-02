Unseasonably warm for the start of the work week

We’ll see this weather pattern persist into the middle of the week.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
We’ll start out pretty much the same as the last few days, with some patchy fog on the roadways due to lighter cloud cover overnight. Temperatures will be reaching up into the mid to upper 70s, possibly even the 80s as we head throughout the afternoon today. Minimal cloud cover is expected once again, giving us some beautiful sunny skies, perfect for some outdoor activities.

Sunny skies will be abundant once again this afternoon.
As we head into the overnight hours, we’re going to see abundant clearing once again, meaning the possibility for some fog overnight. As we head into the middle of the week, temperatures will be coming down as a strong cold front moves in. Right now, high pressure remains in control, bringing in the warm air. Late week we’ll see a dip in our upper air pattern that’ll bring us much cooler temperatures. We’re talking highs in the 50s and 60s, so enjoy the upper 70s while we have them!

We'll see cooler air spilling over us this weekend.
