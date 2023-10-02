Unicare hosts ‘Safety Palooza’ at the Wade Center

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Around 45 children at the Wade Center in Bluefield got to learn about safety and health in a fun way this afternoon.

A health and safety event for children called “Safety Palooza” sponsored by Unicare invited many first responders, health care workers, and other organizations.

Children walked to each station and learned about safety from law enforcement officers, fire fighters, and nurses from local hospitals.

Some organizations present at the event include Starting Points Family Support Center, Mercer County 4-H, and the Community Emergency Response Team.

“Unicare puts a lot of emphasis on whole health and so by having these community events we’re able to emphasize the importance of whole health within the community.,” said Racheal Coen, the community outreach manager for Unicare. “Working with the children is just a bonus to the work that we get to do every day.”

Unicare will continue traveling around the Mountain State hosting street health fairs. Their next stop is Rupert, West Virgina between 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday with Wellspring.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.