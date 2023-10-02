Unicare hosts ‘Safety Palooza’ at the Wade Center

Unicare hosts ‘Safety Palooza’ at the Wade Center
Unicare hosts ‘Safety Palooza’ at the Wade Center(WVVA)
By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Around 45 children at the Wade Center in Bluefield got to learn about safety and health in a fun way this afternoon.

A health and safety event for children called “Safety Palooza” sponsored by Unicare invited many first responders, health care workers, and other organizations.

Children walked to each station and learned about safety from law enforcement officers, fire fighters, and nurses from local hospitals.

Some organizations present at the event include Starting Points Family Support Center, Mercer County 4-H, and the Community Emergency Response Team.

“Unicare puts a lot of emphasis on whole health and so by having these community events we’re able to emphasize the importance of whole health within the community.,” said Racheal Coen, the community outreach manager for Unicare. “Working with the children is just a bonus to the work that we get to do every day.”

Unicare will continue traveling around the Mountain State hosting street health fairs. Their next stop is Rupert, West Virgina between 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday with Wellspring.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school
Bob Huggins and Jerry Lucas make a visit to the Artie Museum
Bob Huggins and Jerry Lucas make a visit to the Artie Museum
Brushcreek Falls Resort showcases improvements in open house
Brushcreek Falls Resort showcases improvements in open house
All passengers were evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated

Latest News

Police are searching for Naseem RoulacK, an inmate who escaped at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
Escaped Virginia inmate wanted in Maryland auto theft
Court Generic
Bluefield, WV man pleads guilty to federal fraud crime
Help and resources are available for people experiencing domestic abuse.
Advocates discuss signs and resources for domestic violence awareness month
Feline friendly Cafe opens in Fairmont
Feline-friendly Café opens in Fairmont