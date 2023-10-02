Tazewell Co. schools seek state funding for renovation and construction

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -Improvements could be coming to some of the schools in Tazewell County if they can get funding from the state.

The School Construction Assistance Program (SCAP) from the Virginia Department of Education has set aside funding for improving or rebuilding schools in the commonwealth on the basis of need, with 85 million dollars on the table. Now, the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors and the Tazewell County School Board are in the process of applying for this funding, hoping to secure the money to improve local schools in Tazewell County. With more than half of all schools in Tazewell County exceeding fifty years old, many have suffered from wear and tear over the years. However, Tazewell County Administrator Eric Young says, without this funding, they can’t afford to do much more than small fixes.

“Our buildings are aging. They need help. We don’t have a whole lot of money to work on them. We’ve been putting band-aids on them, patching them as best we can...” says Young, “... our schools are about 40 years old. I attended Tazewell Middle School which I think is our newest school... it hurts me to think its 40 years ago, but it’s been a while since we built that school, and they all need a little tender loving care, and if we can find money to do that through the state, we’re all for it.”

Young says they hope to have the application finished by the end of the year, with the results of that application being unveiled next year. He says the County is still looking for a consulting firm to determine what schools need the most help. Firms interested can reach out to the Tazewell County Administration building.

