Talcott Fire Dept. holds pig roast community fundraiser

TALCOTT, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Talcott Fire Department in Summers County formed in 2017, replacing the previous one which had been shut down. That closure forced other fire departments in the county to drive more than eight miles to get to the Talcott community. The fire chief here says this department is vital to the area because minutes matter when they’re needed. Also, their presence actually helps the household budgets of the people who live here.

“Without this fire department here, insurance rates go up... To the point that a lot of people couldn’t even... couldn’t afford to ensure their homes. So... It’s a critical piece of infrastructure... to entice businesses. Businesses aren’t going to move in some place that doesn’t have good fire protection,” says Chief Bill Costomiris.

In their short time in operation, this fire house has been hopping. They’ve been busy, answering 90 calls for help so far this year alone and there’s still three more months before the calendar rolls into 2024. To help fund the department and ensure fire protection in the Talcott area, the department holds a pig roast fundraiser annually, and this year is no exception. But in addition to the roast pork, there was live music, cornhole, and even a bounce house. Plus, there was a car show that drew participants from other parts of the Mountain State, all in the name of helping the Talcott Volunteer Fire Department.

“We’re up to I think fifty-two, fifty-three cars, and we’re just raising money, donating it back to the volunteer fire department...” says Eddie Fernatt, an organizer for the car show who came all the way from Beckley to help.

Costomiris says this funding raised at this event couldn’t be more needed than it is right now.

“Over the past three years, we’ve seen a major increase in our cost for supplies. Bunker gear’s gone from about four thousand dollars a set to over five thousand dollars a set, and we have to replace it every ten years, and we’re required to have ten full members, so... you’re looking at fifty thousand dollars’ worth of bunker gear...” says Costomiris.

Costomiris is grateful for the strong showing of support for the volunteer firefighters displayed by the people in attendance at this fundraiser....Adding they’re making things “better for everybody.”

The Talcott Fire Department holds this fundraiser every year, so if you missed this one, you can try again next year. But Costomiris says you can also help the fire department by volunteering, adding that you don’t even need to be a firefighter to help out the department.

