Preparations underway for 32nd annual Chili Night in Beckley


Preparations are underway for the 32nd annual Chili Night festival in Uptown Beckley.
Preparations are underway for the 32nd annual Chili Night festival in Uptown Beckley.
By Annie Moore
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Preparations are underway for the 32nd annual Chili Night festival in Uptown Beckley. The annual event is happening this Saturday from 4-7 p.m., starting an hour earlier than in previous years.

According to Beckley Events Dir. Jill Moorefield, this year’s event features roughly 60 chili and non-chili vendors. Visitors are welcome to attend the event for free. However, she said those interested in trying the chili may purchase a five-cup pass for $5. The price includes a People’s Choice coin for people to vote on their favorite.

“We also have a wrestling rink that’s happening with Steve New’s group, ASW. We’ve also got a kids zone for five dollars. They can try the Euro bungee. There’s also a slide and some games.”

Saturday night’s festivities will also include eight different musical acts.

Both Main Street and Neville Street will be closed during the festival.

