Preparations underway for 32nd annual Chili Night in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Preparations are underway for the 32nd annual Chili Night festival in Uptown Beckley. The annual event is happening this Saturday from 4-7 p.m., starting an hour earlier than in previous years.

According to Beckley Events Dir. Jill Moorefield, this year’s event features roughly 60 chili and non-chili vendors. Visitors are welcome to attend the event for free. However, she said those interested in trying the chili may purchase a five-cup pass for $5. The price includes a People’s Choice coin for people to vote on their favorite.

“We also have a wrestling rink that’s happening with Steve New’s group, ASW. We’ve also got a kids zone for five dollars. They can try the Euro bungee. There’s also a slide and some games.”

Saturday night’s festivities will also include eight different musical acts.

Both Main Street and Neville Street will be closed during the festival.

