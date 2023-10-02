New telehealth services in McDowell County

BRADSHAW, W.Va. (WVVA) - A move to support telehealth efforts in Southern West Virginia has given nurses in McDowell County access to innovative ultrasound technology.

Ultrasound Solutions Corps. (USC), the WVU School of Nursing’s Faith Community Nursing initiative, is, through donations, providing a telehealth robot that features a tablet for user interface and an embedded camera.

Faith Community nurses Melissa Coleman and Stephanie Lusk will be trained to use the robot and to facilitate the telehealth appointments at Bradshaw Church of God in McDowell County.

Patients and doctors can engage through the robot, which comes equipped with a stethoscope, pulse oximeter, EKG blood pressure cuff and thermometer.

“We are extremely grateful for this partnership and this opportunity to access cutting-edge technology, both in the classroom and in the field,” said Dr. Tara Hulsey, WVU School of Nursing Dean and E. Jane Martin Endowed Professor. “Our students, faculty and community members will benefit from these significant resources.”

“Nurse-led access to care points within faith communities around the state provide a unique opportunity to improve access to care for our rural coal camp neighbors,” said Dr. Angel Smothers, Associate Dean for Community Engagement at the WVU School of Nursing. “This donation will greatly enhance our work to reconnect these folks with quality healthcare.”

