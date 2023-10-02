More than $3.7 million mailed to 3,300 West Virginians

Officials say the checks could be hitting residents' mailboxes today!
File photo of money: State Treasurer Riley Moore announced Monday morning that checks totaling...
File photo of money: State Treasurer Riley Moore announced Monday morning that checks totaling more than $3.7 million have been sent to more than 3,000 residents through the West Virginia Cash Now program.(Unsplash)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The next round of unclaimed property checks issued through the West Virginia Cash Now program have been mailed out.

State Treasurer Riley Moore announced Monday morning that checks totaling more than $3.7 million have been sent to more than 3,000 residents through the West Virginia Cash Now program.

“The West Virginia Cash Now program has revolutionized how we reunite people with their lost and unclaimed money,” Treasurer Moore said. “Now in its second year, we’ve been able to automatically send nearly $7 million in unclaimed property to its rightful owners without the need to file claims with our Office. It’s one of the many ways we’ve modernized and streamlined the State Treasurer’s Office to better serve our citizens.”

West Virginia Cash Now launched last year as a new, automated system for sending unclaimed property to its rightful owners – without the need for those individuals to file paperwork with the State Treasurer’s Office.

Moore says his office mailed letters to potential residents in July to notify them they should be receiving a check through the program.

A total of 3,314 individuals will receive checks as part of this year’s distribution, totaling $3,762,666 returned to rightful owners.

The checks were mailed by the Office at the end of the last week, so Moore says they should be hitting residents’ mailboxes as early as today.

“I urge everyone: If you receive a letter from our Office, be sure to open it and deposit the check that’s inside,” Treasurer Moore said. “One of the biggest challenges we often face with the unclaimed property program is that people think it’s a scam or too good to be true – it’s not. This is your money, and it’s our job to return it to you, so deposit that check with confidence and use the money as you see fit.”

The West Virginia Cash Now program applies to individual property owners with claim amounts ranging from $500 to less than $5,000.

While the Cash Now program created a new automated process for certain claims, it does not apply to all claims. Treasurer Moore says to regularly visit www.wvtreasury.com and click on the “Search” button to see if the Office is holding any assets in your name.

