More sun and warmer-than-average temps on tap for Tuesday

Strong high pressure at the surface and aloft will keep us warm and dry in the coming days. Tonight will be clear and seasonable, with cool overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

Jackets might be needed to start the day tomorrow, but by the afternoon, we should be shedding layers. Highs should again top off in the 70s and 80s Tuesday afternoon. We look mainly clear again with lows in the 50s Tuesday night.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring much of the same; sunny, dry weather, and above-normal temps in the 70s and low 80s. Low temps through late week will be in the 50s.

A frontal system will bring a shot at scattered showers by Friday, and a big COOL DOWN FOR THE WEEKEND AHEAD! Stay tuned!

