Man shoots blank at wedding, injuring child

The blank was created with glue and black powder, and the glue is likely what injured the boy. (KOLN)
By Bayley Bischof and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENTON, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A 12-year-old boy is in a Nebraska hospital recovering from injuries sustained from a blank shot from a revolver.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said 62-year-old Michael Gardner and the child were at a wedding near Denton on Saturday when Gardner, the officiant, fired a blank shot from a revolver.

Houchin said Gardner wanted to fire the shot into the air to get the attention of the wedding guests but the gun slipped and went off, hitting the 12-year-old in the shoulder.

Houchin said the boy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They said the blank was created with glue and black powder, and the glue is likely what injured the child.

Deputies said they seized the weapon, ammo and spent shell casing from Gardner.

Gardner turned himself in Monday morning. Houchin said he’s facing a charge of child abuse for negligently firing a firearm and causing an injury.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Huggins and Jerry Lucas make a visit to the Artie Museum
Bob Huggins and Jerry Lucas make a visit to the Artie Museum
Brushcreek Falls Resort showcases improvements in open house
Brushcreek Falls Resort showcases improvements in open house
The hunters quickly determined it was a doe, which the Missouri Department of Conservation...
Bow hunter harvests rare 18-point doe, officials confirm
Princeton’s AutumnFest brings commerce to Mercer Street
Princeton’s AutumnFest brings commerce to Mercer Street
A Raleigh County man charged for his role in the death of another inmate at Southern Regional...
Man sentenced in Beckley for his role in death of another inmate at SRJ

Latest News

Hinton sinkhole
WVDOH awards contact for permanent repair of Hinton sinkhole
Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023,...
Trial accusing Trump of lying about his wealth opens as he denounces it as a ‘scam’
Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Assembly, right, announces the winner of the 2023 Nobel...
Nobel in medicine goes to 2 scientists whose work enabled creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19
Biden gives remarks in recognition of the Americans with Disabilities Act. (CNN, POOL)
LIVE: Biden remarks on Americans with Disabilities Act
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Tempe Center for the Arts, Thursday, Sept....
Biden delivers remarks to celebrate Americans with Disabilities Act