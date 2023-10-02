Grown Here at Home: State Fair of Virginia announces Ag Superheroes; several from our hometowns featured on trading cards

Candace Monaghan, founder of the Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival in Botetourt County, is one...
Candace Monaghan, founder of the Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival in Botetourt County, is one of 15 chosen to be featured in the 2023 State Fair of Virginia Ag Superhero Trading Cards Collection. She attended the opening day of the State Fair where the Ag Superheroes were announced.(Candace Monaghan)
By Neesey Payne
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOSWELL, Va. (WDBJ) - The Educational Expo at the State Fair of Virginia gives a good taste of agriculture To take things up a notch, they decided to put local faces to the goods and services that are a part of the industry with trading cards. So, they asked, who’s your Ag Superhero? The responses blew them away.

“We got over 100 nominations. It blew up. We had no clue it would happen. I was floored,” said Sarah Jane Thomsen, manager of agriculture education for the State Fair of Virginia.

Fifteen were chosen and five are from our hometowns.

Cam Terry is the owner of Garden Variety Harvests in Roanoke. His urban-farming initiative is helping to bring food to people in Southeast Roanoke.

Brent Craighead is a truck driver for Homestead Creamery. He’s from Floyd County and delivers milk and ice cream to local businesses and schools.

Robert Mills is a farmer in Pittsylvania County. He didn’t grow up on a farm, but after being involved in FFA, he got an ag degree at Virginia Tech and started his own farm.

Amy Johnson is a nurse practitioner whose family owns a farm in Bedford County. She’s passionate about keeping farmers safe mentally, physically, and emotionally.

Last but not least, Candace Monaghan. She’s the founder of the Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival in Botetourt County.

“It’s pretty cool to have your own card,” she said.

Thomsen explained their vision for the trading cards. “We transformed them into a cartoony superhero. We added capes to all of them,” she said.

The back of every card includes information about what these ag superheroes do, and fun facts about them.

“Anything you want to do, there is an ag piece to that in this world. If you want to be a lawyer, there’s an ag lawyer. Whether you want to go into business, there’s agribusiness. There’s so many career paths and opportunities,” Thomsen explained.

The trading cards were revealed on the opening day of the State Fair of Virginia. Monaghan was there for the big event.

“We had capes for them. They were handing out cards to all of the kids and fairgoers that were coming through,” Thomsen said.

“It’s great to be recognized here, locally, but to be recognized by the state is definitely a step up, I guess, so we really appreciate that and we’re just glad to help spread the awareness of agriculture,” Monaghan said.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school
All passengers were evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated
WVSP whistleblower indicted by grand jury
WVSP whistleblower indicted by grand jury
An investigation is underway regarding possible abuse of a special needs student at a Fayette...
Authorities investigate possible abuse of special needs student at New River Intermediate School

Latest News

Bluefield, WV man pleads guilty to federal fraud crime
Bluefield, WV man pleads guilty to federal fraud crime
Preparations underway for 32nd annual Chili Night in Beckley
Preparations underway for 32nd annual Chili Night in Beckley
Recovery Point Bluefield shows new location in grand re-opening
Recovery Point Bluefield shows new location in grand re-opening
Lantz and Whitefeather were arrested on felony charges of gross child neglect creating a...
Children found locked inside barn; 2 arrested
Recovery Point Bluefield shows new location in grand re-opening
Recovery Point Bluefield shows new location in grand re-opening