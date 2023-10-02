Feline-friendly Café opens in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mugs ‘n Mittens Café is bringing something new to the Fairmont community.

The new business offers locals a chance to fulfil their need for a cup of joe in the morning accompanied by a cuddle session, someone to talk to, or a space to just be heard by a furry friend who can’t help but just listen.

Store officials, like owner Keith Hamilton, say it all started with a dream and some cats.

“My wife used to work at a coffee shop and Dunkin’ Donuts for four and half years, and she liked coffee, and we adopted some cats. About three years ago, we moved to Fairmont and adopted a bunch of cats and realized we liked them. Then, we saw on Facebook about two months ago a post saying ‘Man, someone should start a cat café.’ We literally jumped on the idea not even two months ago. We were looking all over Fairmont and found this cute little building. It’s got little windows to the cat room, so everybody can look in, and we did a lot of remodeling. We have a TikTok where you can see the whole renovating process,” Hamilton said.

According to Hamilton the idea is all it’s scratched up to be. He says the shop has kept busy since opening its doors last Saturday, but why cats?

“TikTok is where we’ve seen cat cafes, mainly in Japan is where their like huge over there,” Hamilton said. “Well, I’ve just always loved them. They have great personalities. They all have their own unique personalities, and they’re a little easier to maintain. A lot of people think their disease carrying, and they’re nasty and stuff because of the litter box and everything, but we take good care of them. We clean everything, of course we’re extra sanitary. And we do keep them off the tables, but if people want them on the tables, then we let them go up, and when they leave, we just clean the table off.”

Although the Café is about their cats, the room to grow and develop into something more leaves plenty of room for optimism.

“The main thing we’re looking forward to and focusing on is the events. Everybody is loving the idea of having movies to watch and stuff. We do plan on starting a T&R Program in Fairmont once we get a little extra money. It’s a non-profit thing where we trap, neuter, and release cats, so we can stop cats from overpopulating Fairmont,” Hamilton said.

Mug’s n’ Mittens is located at 1620 Locust Ave. in Fairmont.

