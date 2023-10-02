Fall fire season begins

Fall fire season begins
By Ariana Mintz
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -  Fall fire season starts Sunday, Oct. 1, and continues through Dec. 31. The West Virginia Division of Forestry (WV DOF) reminds residents to confine their outdoor burning to 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. Fires set during that time must be put out before 7 a.m.

Debris burning is West Virginia’s most common cause of wildfires, averaging more than 35% of all wildfires over the past ten years, according to the Division of Forestry.

Charlie Spencer, Assistant Regional Forester with the West Virginia Division of Forestry Division 5, said if you do burn outdoors to “make sure it’s burned out by pouring water on it and stirring it with a stick or taking a shovel or something- a rake- and mixing it up. A good way to do that is taking your hand and just hover over- not the flames- but over the extinguished fire, and you can feel the heat coming off of it’s probably not enough to leave.”

He advises if the there are windy conditions to hold off on burning since the wind can spread around flames more easily.

The Division of Forestry said you can burn between 5 p.m. to 7 a.m..

In Ohio and Kentucky, open burning is prohibited from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m..

