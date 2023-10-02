Escaped Henrico inmate wanted in Maryland auto theft

Police are searching for Naseem RoulacK, an inmate who escaped at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Maryland authorities have confirmed that escaped Henrico inmate Naseem Roulack is the suspect in a recent armed vehicle theft in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County police say the theft happened in the area on Friday, Sept. 1.

Around 12:05 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of W. Deer Park Road for the report of an armed carjacking that occurred earlier.

Detectives had determined a woman was sitting in her blue 2016 Nissan Sentra when Roulack approached her, pointed a black handgun at her and demanded her car.

Roulack, 21, was in the custody of Greensville Correctional Center when he escaped from the supervision of two Virginia Department of Corrections security officers at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital just before 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.

Roulack, also known as Lil Nas, was serving a 13-year sentence for charges of aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit & run.

He’s 5′8″, weighs 225 pounds and has brown eyes. He has four identified tattoos, including one on his chest that reads “Marie,” one on his left arm that reads “RIP Ish,” one on his right cheek that reads “Cut Throat,” and one on his right arm that reads “Faith Is Seeing Light With Your Heart When All Your Eyes See Is Darkness.”

The U.S. Marshals Service has indicated that Roulack should be considered armed and dangerous and not be approached. The Marshals Service is offering a cash reward of $5,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

The U.S. Marshals Service can be contacted at 1-877-WANTED2, or tips can be submitted via the USMS Tips app.

Anyone with information is urged to contact VADOC’s fugitive line at 1-877-896-5764 and Virginia State Police at #77 or 911.

