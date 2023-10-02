Brushcreek Falls Resort showcases improvements in open house

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Cashing in on the beauty to be found in the great outdoors, a local tourist destination has undergone renovations and is now showing off some of its new amenities with an open house.

Brushcreek Falls is a resort for those wanting to stay in an RV or a cabin of various sizes. The resort was purchased in 2021, with its new owners making improvements to their lodging and attractions. Some of these attractions include gem mining, mini golf, playgrounds, and more. We spoke to the general manager of Brushcreek Falls who says a big draw to the resort is its location. It can be found right off I-77 which makes it a great gateway to other parts of the Two Virginias, bringing tourism to the area.

“This is a good location. We’re only just a few minutes from Princeton so that makes it quite convenient. We’re not too far from Beckley. In the winter, were real close to Winterplace Ski Resort, so we’re hoping to cater to the ski industry this winter. So, it’s just a good location,” says Sussie Archer, general manager of Brushcreek Falls.

Archer says more improvements are on the agenda with a wedding and event venue planned for the end of the year. They also are hoping to build a mountain coaster, alpine slide, and a rock wall. If you would like to book a stay at the resort Archer says you can call 304-431-1950. It can be found at 5127 Eads Mill Road, Princeton, WV.

