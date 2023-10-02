Bob Dylan brings tour to Huntington

Bob Dylan to perform at Keith Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington, W.Va. in November.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 2, 2023
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan added a fresh batch of dates to his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour and it includes a stop in Huntington, West Virginia.

Dylan will perform on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center.

Dylan will take the stage at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 6 at 10:00 a.m.

No cell phones will be allowed at the performance. Cell phones will be collected at the entrance and returned after the show.

