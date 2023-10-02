Bluefield, WV man pleads guilty to federal fraud crime

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Matthew Huffman, 37, of Bluefield, West Virginia, pled guilty to theft or embezzlement in connection to healthcare services.

Today, he admitted to stealing more than $45,000 from the Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center while in the role of chief substance use disorder officer for the facility.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Huffman embezzled money from Southern Highlands including more than $5,000 it received from the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Use Program (COSSUP) between the October 2022 and January 2023.

Southern Highlands is a non-profit medical treatment center that offers a variety of services including addiction treatment. COSSUP grants are distributed, in part, to treat and support those impacted by illicit substance use and misuse.

Huffman admitted to forging signatures required to approve the use of COSSUP grants and other funds along with using names of patients and consumers no longer receiving services from the facility. He additionally admitted to using the embezzled money from these funds for personal reasons such as using the money to pay his utility bills, vehicle loan payments and to purchase gift cards and prepaid debit cards.

Huffman is scheduled to be sentenced on February 5, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Huffman also owes $45,258.51 in restitution.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

